Denver is forecast for a slight chance of rain late afternoon, with highs expected in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, mainly after 4 p.m. Expect sunny skies and a high near 86 degrees. Winds from the northeast are forecast to range from 6 to 11 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 18 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued from Denver and the surrounding area due to the possibility of strong storms and heavy rainfall.

“Scattered showers and storms late this afternoon, through this evening, and possibly into the night,” the weather service said in its forecast. “A few strong storms are possible on the plains.”

Looking ahead into Friday night, storms are expected to continue, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low of 61 degrees.

Rain is expected to continue Saturday afternoon, before clearing up Sunday.

Here's the full forecast form the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 91 degrees.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies and hot conditions with a high near 98 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny and hot conditions, with a high near 97 degrees.