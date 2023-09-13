Denver is forecast for a round of afternoon showers Wednesday and highs near 80, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today mainly after 3 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees. Light and variable winds from the northeast are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph, with wind gusts reaching upwards of 16 mph.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low of 53 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 72 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 67 degrees.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees.