Denver is forecast for severely hot temperatures Wednesday, with relief to be brought by a brief round of afternoon showers and storms, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 6 to 14 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 22 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of gusty winds, and brief rain and hail.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected over the mountains and plains his afternoon and evening,” the weather service said in its forecast,

Strong and gusty outflow winds up to 55 mph are possible with the stronger storms along with brief rain and hail. The storms will gradually diminish by later this evening.”

Looking ahead to Wednesday night a 40% chance of showers is expected to persist up through 8 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 64 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 94 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 96 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 96 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 93 degrees.