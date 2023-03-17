Mild temps are in the forecast to roll through Denver Friday, and into the weekend.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 42 degrees, Friday. A calm wind is forecast to roll through the north ranging from 5-8 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Friday night, expect mostly clear skies with a low bottoming out at 18 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high reaching 44 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 53 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high of 56 degrees.

Tuesday: Expect partly sunny skies, with a high of 60 degrees. There’s a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.