Denver weather downtown (copy)

The sun rises over Denver on Wednesday morning. Residents can expect sunny skies and a warm high near 89. 

Mild temps are in the forecast to roll through Denver Friday, and into the weekend.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 42 degrees, Friday. A calm wind is forecast to roll through the north ranging from 5-8 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Looking into Friday night, expect mostly clear skies with a low bottoming out at 18 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service. 

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high reaching 44 degrees. 

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 53 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high of 56 degrees. 

Tuesday: Expect partly sunny skies, with a high of 60 degrees. There’s a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. 

Tags