Mild temps are in the forecast to roll through Denver Friday, and into the weekend.
Expect sunny skies and a high of 42 degrees, Friday. A calm wind is forecast to roll through the north ranging from 5-8 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Looking into Friday night, expect mostly clear skies with a low bottoming out at 18 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high reaching 44 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 53 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high of 56 degrees.
Tuesday: Expect partly sunny skies, with a high of 60 degrees. There’s a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.