Denver weather: Heat advisory Monday around Denver, potential record highs

Temperatures around metro Denver and the surrounding plains are expected to reach into the upper 90s and low 100s Monday.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m., for north Douglas County Below 6000 feet, Denver, west Adams and Arapahoe Counties, east Broomfield County, central and east Adams and Arapahoe Counties, Morgan, Logan, Washington, Sedgwick and Phillips counties.

Denver residents can expect sunny skies and hot temps, with a high near 97, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. It'll be breezy, with a south southwest winds between 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Hot and dry conditions are expected again today with afternoon temperatures even higher with mid 90s to 102 across the plains.

A combination of lowering humidities and gusty southerly winds will lead to red flag conditions across portions of the plains and Palmer Divide this afternoon and early evening. This will also include the Denver area, especially east of Interstate 25.

A red flag warning is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. today for wind and low relative humidity for Denver, northeast Weld, Morgan and Logan counties.

On this date in Denver weather history:

In 1875: Grasshoppers appeared in great numbers at 10 a.m., on the 19th and continued through the 30th. Thousands landed on the ground. The streets were literally covered with them. Swarms of grasshoppers were seen on each day. All gardens in the city were devastated, and in the countryside the grasshoppers were very destructive to ripened grain. On the 30th the grasshoppers were so numerous as to almost darken the sun.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.