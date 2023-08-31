Denver residents should expect hot and sunny conditions on Thursday, with a high in the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The high temperature in the Denver region should be about 96 degrees, the weather agency predicts. South-southwest winds are expected to range between 7 and 13 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 17 mph.

The evening is expected to be mostly clear, with a low of about 62 degrees.

Here is the rest of the week’s forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 94 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.