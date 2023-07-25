Denver is forecast for dangerously hot temps Tuesday, and a slight chance of early afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high reaching 99 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 7 to 14 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 22 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas to due the possibility of strong winds, hail and limited flash flooding.

“Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evenings through the weekend. Strong gusty outflow winds and small hail will be the main threats with some storms. There will be a limited threat for flash flooding over the burn areas,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a low bottoming out at 66 degrees. Breezy conditions are in the forecast to persist, ranging from 6 to 15 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 23 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 94 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 93 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 94 degrees.