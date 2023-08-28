Denver weather: Afternoon thunderstorms Monday return

One more day of wet weather is forecast for metro Denver on Monday before warming and drying out occurs heading toward Labor Day weekend.

Denver residents can expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected for the forecast area this afternoon and evening. The highest coverage will be over the mountains and foothills. The storms should be moving fairly quickly today, so flash flooding is unlikely. The risk of flash flooding for the burn areas will be limited. The chance of any severe storms are unlikely today as it should be cooler today compared to yesterday with weaker instability expected.

On this date in Denver weather history:

In 2004: A brief chilly spell resulted in three temperature records.

The high temperature of 55 degrees on the 27th was a record low maximum for the date.

The low temperature of 48 degrees on the 27th equaled the record minimum for the date.

The low temperature of 42 degrees on the 28th was a record minimum for the date.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.