Sunny Denver Weather

Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies with a high near 87. There is a 30% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 

Denver is forecast for sunny skies Tuesday and highs in the upper 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Expect sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees. Winds from the east are forecast to range between 5 and 10 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 16 mph. 

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy conditions otherwise, and a low of 52 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Wednesday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees. 

Thursday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 71 degrees. 

Friday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, likely in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees. 

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 73 degrees. 

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees. 