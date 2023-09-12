Denver is forecast for sunny skies Tuesday and highs in the upper 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees. Winds from the east are forecast to range between 5 and 10 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 16 mph.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy conditions otherwise, and a low of 52 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 71 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, likely in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 73 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees.