Chances of rain and thunderstorms linger in Denver Friday, with mostly sunny skies on the radar heading into the weekend.

There’s a 30% chance of showers Friday, with possible thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and a high near 63 degrees. Light to moderate winds from the north are projected to range from 6-9 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 15 mph.

Looking ahead into Friday night, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low around 47 degrees.

Air quality concerns linger for the central portion of the country due to wildfires persisting throughout southern Canada.

Denver is set for sunny skies and highs in the 70s throughout the upcoming weekend. However, a hazardous weather outlook has been instituted in Denver and throughout the Southern Plains due to heavy rainfall and severe storming present on the radar.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 73 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 76 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 30% chance of precipitation. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 79 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a chance of showers in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees.