Denver weather: Flirting near a daily high record Monday

A record high temperature for the date will not be reached today, but will flirt near the mark set in 1995.

Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 90 Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Isolated to scattered storms and showers will occur across the higher terrain and along the northern border this afternoon and evening. A couple of storms may produce gusty winds to 40 mph and brief moderate to heavy rain showers. There will be a limited threat of flash flooding in the Cameron Peak burn area. Elevated fire weather conditions will occur briefly over southern Lincoln County this afternoon.

On this date in Denver weather history:

In 1995: Record breaking heat occurred on the first 5 days of the month when the temperature climbed into the 90's on each day. Record high temperatures of 97 degrees on both the 1st and 4th equaled the all-time record maximum for the month. High temperature of 95 degrees on the 3rd was a record for the date. High temperatures of 94 degrees on both the 2nd and the 5th were not records. The low temperature of 64 degrees on the 4th equaled the record high minimum for the date.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.