Denver is forecast for afternoon showers Tuesday and one more day of temps in the high 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms around Denver, mainly after 5 p.m. Expect sunny skies and a high near 95 degrees. Light winds from the northeast are forecast to range from 8 to 13 mph, with wind gusts reaching upwards of 20 mph heading into the afternoon.

“Some storms could produce gusty winds,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Due to strong winds and heavy rainfall, a hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and the surrounding area.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon,” the weather service said. “Brief gusty winds up to 40 mph will accompany some of the storms. The storms will diminish this evening, though isolated light showers may persist overnight.”

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to continue, mainly before midnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 62 degrees.

Chances of storms are forecast to continue throughout the week, with temps remaining in the 80s and 90s.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 89 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a slight chance of showers in the morning, with an 80% chance of storms after noon. Expect gusty winds and a high near 82 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 82 degrees.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 89 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 95 degrees.