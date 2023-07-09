'Heating back up and drying out' will be the name of the game for Denver's weather Sunday.

Although warm today, Denver probably won't crest 90 and the city still has only recorded one day at or above 90 in 2023 (June 27).

Denver residents can expect sunny skies, with a high near 86 and a south wind blowing between 5 to 9 mph, becoming north in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A drier and warmer weather pattern will begin to take hold across the area today. However, isolated showers and thunderstorms will still be possible over the Front Range mountains and foothills, Palmer Divide, and locations near the Wyoming border. Brief rain, lightning, and small hail will be possible from any storms that develop.

To start the work week, Denverites can expect highs in the 90s through Thursday, then a slight cool down and shower possibility to start Friday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.