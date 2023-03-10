Warm temperatures and sunny skies are hitting Denver Friday, with a chance of precipitation rolling through the area this weekend.

Expect partly sunny conditions Friday with a high reaching 63 degrees. The wind is forecast to pick up in the afternoon with gusts as high as 18 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Friday night, mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a low bottoming out at 38 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 51 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of snow, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny skies are expected, with a high reaching 47 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 56 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 67 degrees.