Denver weather: Here comes the sun Monday, and the 80s

It shows autumn on the calendar, but feels like summer around metro Denver and the northern Front Range.

Denver residents can expect sunny skies Monday with a high near 81, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A south southwest wind will blow between 5 to 8 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Strong high pressure centered over the four corners region will remain stationary for most of the week. A low around 50 and light breezes from the east northeast.

On this date in Denver weather history:

In 1996: An early season snowstorm brought heavy snow to the Front Range eastern foothills. Snowfall totals included: 8 to 12 inches around Conifer, 7 inches on Floyd Hill, and 6 inches at both Bailey and Chief Hosa. Snowfall totaled only 4.7 inches at the site of the former Stapleton International Airport. This was the first measurable snow of the season. After the passage of a strong cold front, north winds gusted to 38 mph at Denver International Airport on the 25th.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.