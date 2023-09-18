Denver weather: Unseasonably warm Monday, slight chance of a t-storm

Denver residents can expect a 20% chance of showers after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

It is forecast to have increasing clouds and with a high near 84 with south wind between 6 to 8 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Isolated to scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms will develop in and near the mountains this afternoon. They will produce only a brief period of light rain, but gusty outflow winds to around 40 mph, the NWS said.

On this date in Denver weather history:

In 1948: The low temperature cooled to only 69 degrees, the all-time record high minimum for the month.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.