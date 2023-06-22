Be ready for a second round of severe storms, hail and heavy rain Thursday.

A hazardous weather outlook remains established in the Denver area with severe thunderstorms on the horizon Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday in the late afternoon, mainly after 4 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 76 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 6 to 13 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 21 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook remains in effect with the possibility of severe storming, hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornado warnings.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with severe storms possible across the urban corridor and plains,” the weather service said in its forecast, “Large hail, damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado possible with any severe storms.”

Multiple people were injured at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado Wednesday night as people were hit with what was described as “apple-sized” hail stones during the scheduled concert.

West Metro Fire Rescue assisted with the emergency response and said the number of potential patients and the extent of their injuries are currently unknown.

Following several delays, the show was eventually canceled due to the severe weather and hail.

The Denver International Airport recorded nearly 2 inches of rainfall, making this June the wettest on record. So far, the historically dry month has seen a whopping 5.19 inches of rainfall – compared to an average of 1.94 inches usually recorded this time of year.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly throughout the early evening hours before 9 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 56 degrees.

The stormy weather is forecast to clear up throughout the weekend and early next week, with sunny skies and highs in the 80s ahead. Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 86 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high near 85 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 82 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high reaching 87 degrees.

Tuesday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees.