Denver is forecast for mostly sunny skies Friday, with a slight chance of showers heading into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high reaching 84 degrees. A light, calm wind from the northeast is forecast to range from 5 to 9 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of brief storms, hail and gusty winds.

“One or two storms could briefly produce hail up to one inch and/or wind gusts to 60 mph,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Friday night, the 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to continue through 11 p.m. Expect partly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 61 degrees.

Hot temps and highs in the 90s are forecast through the weekend, with a slight chance of showers on the radar for Monday.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 90 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny conditions and a high of 96 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and hot temps with a high near 99 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 96 degrees.