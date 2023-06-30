Denver is forecast for rain Friday, with slight chances of storms in the weekend ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, likely before 3 p.m., and mainly after 5 p.m. Expect a high near 73 degrees. A light wind is forecast to roll through the area ranging from 5 to 10 mph in the morning, with gusts reaching upwards of 16 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been established throughout the area due to the possibility of thunderstorms, large hail and strong winds.

“Some of the stronger storms could be severe with hail around an inch in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 mph. The greatest threat of severe weather is on the plains south of Interstate 70 where larger hail is possible,” the weather service said in its forecast,

“Locally heavy rain and minor flooding is also possible with some of the storms. The greatest flood threat is in the Cameron Peak burn area this afternoon.”

Looking ahead into Friday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the early evening before 8 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy, gradually clearing overnight.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 81 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees.

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 91 degrees.

Tuesday (July Fourth): There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 88 degrees.