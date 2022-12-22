The bitterly cold arctic air that consumed Colorado and the rest of the country on Thursday delayed flights, closed highways, and forced businesses and offices to shut their doors.
But, by all indications, the arduous work — and incessant warnings — to prepare communities for the precipitous drop in temperature appeared to have worked.
While the state transportation department noted traffic accidents and firefighters labored under subzero conditions, there were no cold weather-related fatalities reported.
"It has been a statewide approach to ensure Coloradans have resources to stay safe during this extreme cold front and can access the warming centers," Katherine Jones, a spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis, told The Denver Gazette.
Noting the actions that the Polis administration and local governments took to protect residents, Jones said authorities and nonprofits opened warming centers in several places, including in Fort Collins, Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Boulder and Denver.
Polis earlier activated 100 National Guard service members to support emergency preparations and aid people. State troopers, meanwhile, helped individuals get indoors — out of the bitterly cold conditions outside.
"Governor Polis appreciates the hard work of all the emergency managers, the first responders, guardsmen and volunteers that helped manage the response and keep people safe during this extreme cold front," Jones said.
Commissioner Andy Kerr of Jefferson County made a similar assessment, noting how governments and nonprofits sprang into action to ultimately prevent deaths.
Kerr said he had just spoken to a county official who arranged for transportation to get people into a warming center during the day and to a nighttime shelter at churches that have opened up their doors.
"I was extremely proud of the way they prepared," Kerr said, referring to first responders and human-services staffers at both the county and municipal levels who closely coordinated with nonprofit organizations to keep people safe.
Kerr said navigators — individuals who work with homeless people — had spent Tuesday and Wednesday contacting as many as they can to warn them of the coming severe weather. What helped, he said, is that they had hunkered down in the summer and fall, getting the names of homeless people so they knew exactly who to contact and how to reach them.
"That’s what made the last two days so effective," he said.
The navigators offered homeless people vouchers to motels or helped them get into the network of emergency shelters that sprang to life this week, he said.
Kerr said he heard that a woman suffered frostbite and responders brought her to a hospital. Apparently, the commissioner said, she didn't know that dangerous weather was about to pummel metro Denver hard. The silver lining, he said, was that, through her, first responders managed to warn others who similarly didn't know what was coming.
The temperature nosedived after sunset on Wednesday night, and the snow soon began to fall in parts of Colorado. By Thursday morning, the cold spell was in full force. An observatory near Golden reported the temperature hovering near negative-20 degrees, with wind chills below negative-30 even after sunrise.
Chris Bianchi, a meteorologist for 9News, said the cold snap is the coldest for Denver since Dec. 22, 1990, has tied for eighth-coldest temperature on record for the city, and has swung 75 degrees in 18 hours.
First responders scurried in and out of the cold all night and day – something they expected to continue until it gets warmer.
“We’ve been very busy as of 10 a.m.,” said JD Chism, a spokesperson for the Denver Fire Department. “We had run 21 calls for cold exposures overnight.”
In Aurora, the city’s Cold Weather Outreach Team, which authorities activated on Wednesday night, took five people to an overnight shelter.
“They suspect a lot of people found their way to shelters before 6 p.m. ACOT will go out again tonight,” city spokesman Michael Brannen said via email.
The Comitis Crisis Center sheltered 155 people on Wednesday night and filled all of the available family beds.
The city’s housing and community services team expects another full night at the center, Brannen said.
Meanwhile, the Aurora Day Resource Center, which can accommodate 186 people, served 115 people overnight, and city authorities also expect the center will have room again tonight, Brannen said.
The cold spell closed several highways, including I-70, Colorado 61, Colorado 59, U.S. 6 and U.S. 385.
A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson noted crashes and injuries — but no fatalities.
"Most (crash) causes were going too fast for road conditions and following too closely by not giving enough space to give your vehicle time to stop," the spokesperson said.
Authorities reported snowfall as deep as 13 inches in Eldora to just above an inch in Hugo.
The cold weather also caused hundreds of flights to get canceled at Denver International Airport. Flightaware.com reported 280 flights canceled on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, Xcel Energy warned its customers of increases in the wholesale price of natural gas over the next few days, which could mean a significant hike in energy bills.
"This wholesale natural gas cost is passed directly to our customers without markup," the company said. "With the increased cost of natural gas, you may want to consider reducing your use of natural gas over the next couple of days as a way to control your energy bill."
The company added: "The biggest step you can take to conserve is by lowering your thermostat a few degrees if you have a natural gas furnace."