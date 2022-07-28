FYwbyKtWQAEEEzU.jpeg

A large mountain of hail seen in Estes Park on Thursday morning

 Noah Amme

A hailstorm in Estes Park on Wednesday night made roads impassable and trapped several vehicles.

"Who had 'Elkhorn Avenue impassable in July' on their 2022 Bingo cards," the Estes Park Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. 

The storm began around 10 p.m. and lasted between 10 and 20 minutes, dropping a substantial amount of pea size hail across downtown, said Greg Hanson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Pictures on social media appear to show mountains of hail along the streets of Estes Park, but Hanson said these photos can be misleading because the hail was carried along with the rain down gutters and to storm drains.

"It didn't hail a foot," he said.

Kate Rusch, a spokeswoman for Estes Park, said the town had to plow several areas downtown because of the large concentration of hail, but most of it had melted by 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

"We generally have some big storms each year, but this was definitely something else," Rusch said.

A short-lived hail storm closed some roads and trapped some motorists in the middle of the street in Estes Park on Wednesday night.

Rusch said town officials were assessing the damage and that it looked like some of the town's gardens bore the brunt of the impact.

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a Flash Flood Watch for Estes Park and much of Colorado. The watch expires at 10 p.m. Thursday.

