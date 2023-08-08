The National Weather Service confirms that a "large, and extremely dangerous" tornado was located near Yuma, in northeast Colorado, around 5:19 p.m. Tuesday.

The Weather Service warned that the tornado was 'potentially deadly' and urged residents in the area to immediately take cover.

"Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible," the Weather Service warned in an online severe weather statement.

Baseball-sized hail was also possible, according to the Weather Service.

A tornado warning was in effect until 5:45 p.m. Tuesday for west central Yuma County.