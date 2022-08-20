Katie Willi, Megan Sears and Ian Lilya, all with the United States Forest Service, collect water quality data along a tributary to the Poudre River inside the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins. Huge forest fires in 2020 denuded vast areas of Colorado’s mountains and left them covered in ash — ash that with sediment has since been washed by rains into the Cache la Poudre River. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki