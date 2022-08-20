A flood advisory was issued for a portion of the Cameron Peak fire burn area until 5 p.m. Saturday because of heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service tweeted shortly after 2 p.m.
A slow-moving shower is producing the heavy rain near Hague Creek and Mummy Pass Creek, according the the weather service. The advisory area covers a small portion of the western part of Larimer County.
