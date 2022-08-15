Heavy rain flooded much of the Front Range on Monday as authorities shut down highways because of flash floods.

In Larimer County, flooding was reported on County Road 43 between Glen Haven and Drake, according to the Estes Park Emergency Communications Center.

In Aurora, police reported flooding at Quincy Avenue and Parker Road as well as at Dartmouth Avenue and Chambers Road.

Officials with Garfield County announced on Twitter that all lanes on I-70 between mile-markers 116 and 133, from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero, closed due to a flash flood warning.

Some parts of Douglas County saw up to 2 inches of rain on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.