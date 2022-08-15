Heavy rain flooded much of the Front Range on Monday as authorities shut down highways because of flash floods.
In Larimer County, flooding was reported on County Road 43 between Glen Haven and Drake, according to the Estes Park Emergency Communications Center.
This is the Estes Park Emergency Communications Center with an emergency message. Dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Glen Haven, including CR43 to Drake. Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary. Avoid area subject to fl https://t.co/vF1iRUeLbd— Larimer OEM (@LarimerOEM) August 15, 2022
In Aurora, police reported flooding at Quincy Avenue and Parker Road as well as at Dartmouth Avenue and Chambers Road.
Some parts of Douglas County saw up to 2 inches of rain on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.