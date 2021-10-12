Colorado State Highway 82 closed in both directions over Independence Pass as portions of Colorado turned into a winter wonderland on Tuesday.

The highway is currently closed between mile marker 47 and 72. There is no estimated time of reopening, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

Currently, a winter storm warning is in effect for the West Elk and Sawatch mountains, Grand and Battlement mesas, and Gore and Elk mountains/central mountain valleys through midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Four to eight inches of snow is forecast above 9,000 feet in the area. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph in some areas, according to the weather service.