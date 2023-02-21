As a winter storm moves through parts of the state, many northern Colorado cities can expect snow overnight through Wednesday night.

Heavy snow is expected along the northern foothills and along the northern Interstate 25 corridor, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Forecasters say the snow will become widespread in the mountains overnight and will fan out from north to south along the I-25 corridor.

Denver is expected to get between 3 to 6 inches of snow now through Thursday morning. Boulder, Fort Collins, Morrison, Loveland and Arvada are expected to get 4 to 7 inches. Estes Park could get between 6 to 9 inches and Greeley is expected to get 3 to 5 inches through Thursday.

A winter storm warning will take effect at 2 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday night for the northern Front Range foothills, Fort Collins, Estes Park, Boulder and west Denver suburbs, the weather service said. A winter weather advisory will also go into effect at midnight for the I-70 mountain corridor until 5a.m. Thursday.

Denver's forecast indicates a significant drop in temperature with a low of 0 degrees at 3 a.m. Temperatures are expected to stay under 30 degrees going into Wednesday afternoon. Icy roads are expected in the Denver Metro area around sunrise, according to the weather service.

11 p.m.: More closures, delays announced

IBMC College: Fort Collins- Closed

IBMC College: Greeley- Closed

New Heights Academy- Remote learning

Temple Grandin School- Closed

10 p.m.: Over 300 delays at DIA

According to FlightAware, 335 flights have been delayed in and out of the Denver International Airport. Another 41 flights have been canceled. Of the 335 delays, Southwest makes up 94, United has 100 and SkyWest has 58.

9 p.m.: CDOT Winter Travel Alert

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced crews are prepared to meet the demands of the winter storm in a news release. Blowing snow and poor visibility are expected to pose significant hazards for motorists treacherous mountain driving conditions is anticipated. CDOT urges drivers to avoid travel due to the extreme weather forecasted in parts of the west.

8 p.m.: Several school districts in northern Colorado announce closures and delays for Wednesday

School closures and delays:

Front Range Baptist Academy- Closed

Greeley-Evans School District 6- Closed

Johnstown-Milliken RE-5J- Closed

Poudre School District- Closed

Resurrection Christian School- Closed

Rocky Vista University- Closed

St. Marys Catholic School Greeley- Closed

Thompson School Dist. R2-J- Closed

University of Northern Colorado- Closed

Weld County RE-1- Closed

Weld RE-4 School District- Closed

