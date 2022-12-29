Delayed openings across Denver metro
Many city governments, schools, shopping centers and other facilities will open late Thursday because of the overnight snow storm.
The Cities of Boulder, Lakewood, Centennial and Broomfield will open at 10 a.m. Arvada City Hall and Municipal Court are closed due to a power outage.
Cherry Creek Schools, including daycare, are closed.
Some other businesses and facilities will open at noon, including Outlets at Castle Rock and Foothills Animal Shelter. There may be other closures and delayed starts. Check your destination online or call before making the trip.
I-70 open on eastern plains
Interstate 70 is open from Watkins to the Colorado-Kansas state line. Vehicles are moving in both directions.
US-285 near Morrison Road is open.
US-36 is still closed between County Road RR (15 miles east of Idalia) and County Road B (31 miles east of Byers) from Mile Point 224 to Mile Point 135.
CO-86 is still closed between County Road 134 and I-70 (Kiowa) from Mile Point 23.65 to Mile Point 59.15.
CO-71 is still closed between Railway Street and County Road 3G (71 miles north of Limon) from Mile Point 174 to Mile Point 103.
CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions
Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor.
"While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out, you must have the appropriate tires for the weather, take it slow, leave plenty of following distance and stay safely behind the plows. Go to COtrip.org for the latest road conditions."
Here's the latest closures and updates:
- I-70 both directions Airpark Road to Burlington (mile 292-437)
- US-36 both directions Last Chance to Kansas Border (mile 135-224)
- US-24 both directions from Calhan to Limon (mile 339-376)
- US-285 southbound Morrison Road (mile 248)
- US-6 Loveland Pass (mile 220-229)
- CO-86 both directions from Kiowa to I-70 (mile 24-59)
Heavy, wet snow blankets Front range
Heavy snowfall has blanketed parts of Colorado as a winter storm moves through the state, causing road closures and power outages Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The snowstorm is hitting metro Denver just a few days after a cold spell pummeled Colorado, when an arctic mass moved across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions and causing havoc on roadways and airports.
Here are the latest snow totals across Colorado as of 10:40 p.m.:
- Douglas Pass — 17 inches
- Crescent Village — 14 inches
- New Castle — 14
- Genesee — 12.1 inches
- Skyway — 11 inches
- Nederland — 9 inches
- Black Forest — 7.5 inches
- Evergreen — 6.5 inches
- Falcon — 6 inches
- Broomfield — 5.9 inches
- Littleton — 5.8 inches
- Erie — 5.5 inches
- Lafayette — 5.2 inches
- Peyton — 5 inches
- Arvada — 3.3 inches
- Longmont — 3.3 inches
- Monument — 3 inches
- Poudre Park — 3 inches
- Cripple Creek — 2.5 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs — 2 inches
- Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs — 2 inches
- Cascade — 2 inches
Careful out there, Denver. pic.twitter.com/bnDT010Wlg— Luige del Puerto (@ldelpuerto) December 29, 2022
Road Closures
Multiple roads across Colorado have closed due to safety reasons, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Here are the latest closures:
- Interstate 70 eastbound is closed between E-470 (3 miles west of Watkins, and U.S. 25 (2 miles west of Limon)
- I-70 westbound between C-470 and Exit 259 (1 mile west of Golden) is closed
- U.S. 6 eastbound between U.S. 40; U.S. 6 and Colorado 93 (11 miles west of Golden) is closed
- Colorado 119 northbound is closed between Douglas Mountain Road and Selak Street (Black Hawk)
Drivers should use caution and expect delays.