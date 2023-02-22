Snow moved its way into metro Denver overnight. Here is a current update from around the city and state.

12:45 p.m.:

The following Colorado highways are all closed:

CO-65, mile 28-35 (Grand Mesa), Will be closed until 2/23/23.

CO-145, mile 48-100 (Lizard Head Pass)

CO-491, mile 30-65 (Yellow Jacket)

CO-139, mile 32-40 (Douglas Pass)

CO-62, mile 0-23 (Dallas Divide)

US-550, mile 48-95 (Red Mtn, Molas, Coal Bank)

US-160, mile 157-184 (Wolf Creek Pass)

US-6, mile 222-229 (Loveland Pass)

US-50, mile 109

10:05 a.m.:

Interstate 70 eastbound at Beaver Brook is reopened.

US 285 southbound: Road closed between County Road 7 and Ridge Lane (2 miles north of Fairplay) at Mile Point 186. Road closed expect delays due to a stalled vehicle.

CO 9 northbound: Road closed at Mark Court (1 mile south of Blue River) at Mile Point 79.8. Road closed expect delays due to a stalled vehicle.

8:55 a.m.:

I-70 eastbound: Two right lanes closed between US 6 and Exit 247: Beaver Brook; Floyd Hill (Floyd Hill) at Mile Point 245. Two right lanes are closed due to a stalled vehicle.

Earlier Wednesday morning, drivers experienced a crash on northbound I-25 crash at I-225, a 3 car wreck involving a jack knifed semi.

7:00 a.m.:

Over 200 flights are delayed and 194 canceled at DIA according to Flightaware.com.

6:00 a.m.:

Click HERE for a list of closings and delays around metro Denver.

I-25 northbound: Four left lanes closed between I-225 and Exit 201: Hampden Avenue (Denver) at Mile Point 200.1. Four left lanes are closed due to a crash.

I-70 eastbound: Right lane closed between Exit 259: Golden and C-470 (near Golden) at Mile Point 259.6. The right lane is closed due to a crash. Ramp to C470 is closed by a crash.

CO 65 northbound: Road closed between Crag Crest Trail and C.60 Road (16 to 23 miles north of Cedaredge) from Mile Point 28 to Mile Point 35. Road closed expect delays due to safety concerns.

CO 139 northbound: Road closed between Hay Canyon Road (28 miles north of Loma) and Little Foundation Creek Road (31 miles south of Rangely) from Mile Point 32 to Mile Point 40. Road closed expect delays due to safety concerns.

According to Flightaware, Denver International Airport has 48 delays and 189 cancellations as of 6 a.m., Wednesday. Please call your airline about your flight before traveling to DIA.

Due to inclement weather, all Larimer County Offices will delay opening until 10 a.m., Wednesday. However, the 8th Judicial District Courts will be closed. Closures do not disrupt critical services at Larimer County.

As a winter storm moves through parts of the state, many northern Colorado cities can expect snow overnight through Wednesday night.

Heavy snow is expected along the northern foothills and along the northern Interstate 25 corridor, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Forecasters say the snow will become widespread in the mountains overnight and will fan out from north to south along the I-25 corridor.

Denver is expected to get between 3 to 6 inches of snow now through Thursday morning. Boulder, Fort Collins, Morrison, Loveland and Arvada are expected to get 4 to 7 inches. Estes Park could get between 6 to 9 inches and Greeley is expected to get 3 to 5 inches through Thursday.

A winter storm warning will take effect at 2 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday night for the northern Front Range foothills, Fort Collins, Estes Park, Boulder and west Denver suburbs, the weather service said. A winter weather advisory will also go into effect at midnight for the I-70 mountain corridor until 5a.m. Thursday.

Denver's forecast indicates a significant drop in temperature with a low of 0 degrees at 3 a.m. Temperatures are expected to stay under 30 degrees going into Wednesday afternoon. Icy roads are expected in the Denver Metro area around sunrise, according to the weather service.

11 p.m.: More closures, delays announced

IBMC College: Fort Collins- Closed

IBMC College: Greeley- Closed

New Heights Academy- Remote learning

Temple Grandin School- Closed

10 p.m.: Over 300 delays at DIA

According to FlightAware, 335 flights have been delayed in and out of the Denver International Airport. Another 41 flights have been canceled. Of the 335 delays, Southwest makes up 94, United has 100 and SkyWest has 58.

9 p.m.: CDOT Winter Travel Alert

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced crews are prepared to meet the demands of the winter storm in a news release. Blowing snow and poor visibility are expected to pose significant hazards for motorists treacherous mountain driving conditions is anticipated. CDOT urges drivers to avoid travel due to the extreme weather forecasted in parts of the west.

8 p.m.: Several school districts in northern Colorado announce closures and delays for Wednesday

School closures and delays:

Front Range Baptist Academy- Closed

Greeley-Evans School District 6- Closed

Johnstown-Milliken RE-5J- Closed

Poudre School District- Closed

Resurrection Christian School- Closed

Rocky Vista University- Closed

St. Marys Catholic School Greeley- Closed

Thompson School Dist. R2-J- Closed

University of Northern Colorado- Closed

Weld County RE-1- Closed

Weld RE-4 School District- Closed

