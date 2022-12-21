Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an artic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions.
Temperature plunges into single digits
The temperature in metro Denver plunged to single digits shortly after sunset on Wednesday, the start of what meteorologists warned is a dangerous chill that is expected to engulf Colorado and march its way across America tonight.
The NCAR Mesa Laboratory based in Boulder said the temperature dropped from a high of 43.7 degrees Fahrenheit after noon to 0.5 degrees by 5:40 p.m.
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Flatirons Campus recorded a similar drop, crossing into sub-zero territory shortly before 6 p.m.
The National Weather Services puts the temperature at Denver International Airport at 5 degrees.
Elsewhere in the state, conditions are becoming dangerous.
Michael Charnick, a meteorologist, posted a video of what he described was -30 to -40 wind chills on I-25 between Wellington, Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming. The "blinding whiteout" caused a standstill in the interstate, he tweeted out.
Life-threatening situation on I-25 between Wellington Colorado and Cheyenne Wyoming as a blinding whiteout grinds the interstate to a standstill in -30 to -40 windchills. If you are stuck in this absolutely do not turn your car off! Stay warm! @NWSCheyenne @NWSBoulder #cowx #wywx pic.twitter.com/SW98Vha8nB— Michael Charnick (@charnick_wx) December 22, 2022
Here's the latest:
City and county governments, schools and other Denver facilities will close on Thursday, as the arctic air brings dangerously low temperatures to the state.
Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday activated more than 100 Colorado National Guard members to support weather-related operations.
Travelers face a double whammy at DIA, as the holiday travel picks up and frigid temperatures descend. Public Information Officer Stephanie Figueroa advised folks to arrive at the airport two hours ahead of a scheduled flight to lessen the stress and to expect slight delays due to deicing. According to FlightAware, 566 flights have been delayed at DIA and 152 have been canceled.