A winter weather advisory will take effect at midnight for the Denver metro area as a snowstorm approaches Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The snowstorm is anticipated to bring heavy snow to some areas around and south of Interstate 70 through Wednesday evening.The advisory will remain in effect until Wednesday night.

An accumulation of 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected in Denver, Boulder and western Adams and Arapahoe counties. The weather service said the highest amounts of snow are expected on the southwest side of the Denver metro area.

Snowy roads are expected to make traveling hazardous and drivers should plan on slippery roads conditions, the weather service said.

The Denver Office of Transportation and Infrastructure plans to deploy its big plows to the main streets as soon as the snow begins to accumulate, the department said in a news release. The residential plows will be deployed around the city from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will take a single pass down the center of each street.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported high winds along I-70 between Brighton and Fort Morgan with gusts of up to 37mph. CO 14 from Fort Collins to Sterling also has strong winds with gusts of up to 44 mph.

Click or tap here for statewide road conditions from CDOT.

As temperatures continue to drop, the city of Denver opened additional overnight shelters. The Rude Recreation Center, located at 2855 W. Holden Pl., is now open as an overnight shelter from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

As previously reported by the Denver Gazette, all operating rec centers and public libraries around Denver will be open Wednesday for those in need of a warm place to stay during normal operating hours.

Snow totals across Colorado

Here are the latest snow totals according to the NWS: