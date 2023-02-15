10:30 p.m.: Both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane have reopened to traffic on I-70 between Glenwood Canyon and Dotsero, CDOT announced in a new release. Crews will remain on the scene overnight to remove the remainder of the wreckage.

8:30 p.m.: Canceled flights at DIA moves up to 195 and flights delays at 948, according to FlightAware.

6:30 p.m.: FlightAware has reported 868 flight delays in and out of Denver International Airport. Another 191 flights have been canceled. Of the 868 delays, Southwest Airlines makes up 192, United has 352 and SkyWest makes up 175.

6:00 p.m.: The Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation reported I-70 is closed in both directions from mile markers 116 to 133 through Glenwood Canyon due to a semi-tractor trailer crash, according to Twitter updates.

Pictures show the Cargo Inc. truck sideways on the highway and it's trailer hanging over the overpass with its cargo spill on both eastbound and westbound lanes.

Detours are available on U.S. Highway 550, Colorado Highway 91, U.S. Highway 24 or 285, according to CDOT. visit COtrip.org for a trip planner and updates.

4:00 p.m.:

FlightAware has reported 735 flight delays and 167 flight cancellations into and out of DIA.

US 40 remains closed from Dinosaur to Craig and CO 318 remains closed Maybell to the Utah state line, according to CDOT.

1:00 p.m.:

According to FlightAware, 503 flights have been delayed and 154 flights have been cancelled into and out of DIA. Southwest Airlines has cancelled 123 flights, 25% of their total, and delayed 88 flights, 18% of their total.

"Our proactive plan to mitigate impacts to our operation from Winter Storm Nova’s effects has performed as expected," Southwest Airlines spokesperson Chris Perry said. "We have not experienced any residual effects, outside of the schedule adjustments we implemented at DEN and other in airports in Colorado where we operate."

SkyWest has cancelled or delayed a similar percentage of their, with 11, or 3%, of their overall flights cancelled, and 122, or 40%, of their overall flights delayed.

United Airlines has delayed 197 flights, or 38% of their total flights.

10:00 a.m.:

US 40 is closed from Dinosaur to Craig and CO 318 is closed from Maybell to the Utah state line, according to CDOT.

"In general, roads on the state system are operating smoothly at reduced speeds, and we expect that to continue throughout the day as snow continues to fall," CDOT spokesperson Matt Inzeo said.

According to FlightAware, 292 flights have been delayed and 140 flights have been cancelled into and out of DIA.

Southwest Airlines has cancelled 118 flights, or 24% of their flights, and delayed 69 flights, or 14% of their flights.

Southwest Airlines has not replied to the Denver Gazette's request for comment.

9:00 a.m.:

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, 265 flights have been delayed and 98 flights have been cancelled in or out of DIA.

7:00 a.m.:

Crash cleared on I-25 at Evans (Exit 203).

Two left lanes westbound closed on I-70 at between Wadsworth/CO-121 (Exit 269A) and Kipling (Exit 267).

6:40 a.m.: Denver and Douglas Counties have gone on crash alert — that means drivers involved in a traffic accident should exchange information and report later. That's unless: Someone is injured; wreck blocking street; government vehicle involved; suspected alcohol or drug impairment or driver fails to provide license and proof of insurance, according to the Denver Police.

6:00 a.m.: Flightaware.com is reporting 40 delays and 73 cancellations at Denver International Airport as of 6 a.m., Wednesday morning. It is recommended travelers call their airline to confirm flights before traveling to DIA.

There is a lane closure on Interstate 25 Wednesday morning. Two right-side northbound lanes are closed at Exit 203 in Denver (Evans Avenue).

The National Weather Service reports 10.4" of snow has fallen over the last 24 hours in the mountain town of Silverton, with the storm still dumping heavy snow over much of the state's mountain ranges and I-25 corridor. More snow totals will be added later in the day.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Denver metro area as a snowstorm approaches Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The snowstorm is anticipated to bring heavy snow to some areas around and south of Interstate 70 through Wednesday evening.The advisory will remain in effect until Wednesday night.

An accumulation of 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected in Denver, Boulder and western Adams and Arapahoe counties. The weather service said the highest amounts of snow are expected on the southwest side of the Denver metro area.

Snowy roads are expected to make traveling hazardous and drivers should plan on slippery roads conditions, the weather service said.

The Denver Office of Transportation and Infrastructure plans to deploy its big plows to the main streets as soon as the snow begins to accumulate, the department said in a news release. The residential plows will be deployed around the city from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will take a single pass down the center of each street.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported high winds along I-70 between Brighton and Fort Morgan with gusts of up to 37mph. CO 14 from Fort Collins to Sterling also has strong winds with gusts of up to 44 mph.

As temperatures continue to drop, the city of Denver opened additional overnight shelters. The Rude Recreation Center, located at 2855 W. Holden Pl., is now open as an overnight shelter from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

As previously reported by the Denver Gazette, all operating rec centers and public libraries around Denver will be open Wednesday for those in need of a warm place to stay during normal operating hours.

11:30 p.m.: Over 70 flights canceled at DIA

According to FlightAware, Denver International Airport had 71 flights canceled and 40 delayed. Of the 71 canceled flights, Southwest made up 53, Frontier had 14 and Skywest had 4.

11 p.m.: Another crash reported on I-25 in Denver

An I-25 exit ramp impartially closed following a crash in Denver. Exit 209A to US 6 E. is closed until further notice, according to CDOT.

10 p.m.: Crash reported on I-25 in Denver

CDOT reported a crash on I-25 just before 10 p.m. in Denver. The crash at exit 212 C (20th St.) and exit 212A-B (Speer Boulevard) has closed two left lanes. Drivers are advised to use caution.

Snow totals across Colorado

