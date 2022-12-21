Robert and Kate Mays of Denver found themselves falling in line with about 15 other people on Wednesday to get into the Denver Coliseum, which the city of Denver opened as metro residents hunkered down for the bone-chilling arctic blast that's marching north to south across the state.

The wide swath of the artic air will plunge Colorado into sub-zero conditions overnight and worsen on Thursday, officials warned.

Many more are expected to seek shelter at 10,200-seat coliseum, which could mean the difference between city-provided warmth and exposure to the bitter cold. The city decided to open the Denver Coliseum as an emergency shelter for both homeless people and immigrants who have been arriving to the city in droves recently.

Mays said he works for a major retail company but got his pay card shut off on Tuesday, leaving himself, his wife and their 13-year-old dog Shady without shelter as the cold front moved in. They had been staying in a hotel.

A Denver Police officer gave them a ride to the shelter at 4600 Humboldt St., where they managed to get in with their service dog. Other animals, however, are not allowed in.

Denver Animal Protection will be onsite to transport animals to temporary housing at the Denver Animal Shelter.

The National Weather Service warned of "life threatening" cold temperatures, with wind chill factors approaching -50 degrees on the eastern plains.

Already, temperature plunged into single digits in metro Denver shortly after sunset on Wednesday.

Government and health officials earlier this week urged residents to begin preparations for the cold spell. Local governments sprang into action this week, while the state deployed the National Guard to help with emergency preparations.

A primary worry is frostbite.

Dr. Oswaldo "Ozzie" Grenardo, chief clinical officer for Centura Health, warned that skin exposed to such biting cold can develop frostbite in as little as five minutes.

"The best prevention is to stay inside where it is warm," Grenardo said. "If you have to go out, remember to try to cover all potentially exposed areas, including your face and nose. For your fingers, try to use mittens which can keep your finger tips warmer than regular gloves. For your toes, try to wear socks that are as warm as possible. Keep dry. Wear multiple layers if you can."

Grenardo also offered tips to know when frostbite might be setting in.

"The first signs of frost bite are red or white discoloration of exposed skin, fingertips, or toes," he said. "There can be prickly sensations or pins and needles that can be felt. Worsening symptoms include further discoloration and most worrisome is numbness, which can indicate moderate to severe injury."

Hospital personnel have also been prepping for possible fall and accident injuries from the ice, as well as hypothermia victims.

The risk is typically higher for people who work and spend a lot of time outdoors, as well as individuals who have vascular diseases, older individuals, infants, smokers and those with diabetes, Grenardo said.

"Also, those people who don’t have adequate shelter during the day or evening are at risk," he said.

Another worry is people losing power — and with it the ability to heat a home.

When that happens, never run a generator indoors, warned the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 85 people a year die from carbon monoxide poisoning from portable generators.

"NEVER operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or shed," the commission said in a news release. "Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal levels of CO."

It's also a good time to test smoke alarms and CO2 detectors, the commission said.

Commission officials also sent warnings about portable heaters: "Keep all sides of the portable heater at least 3 feet from beds, clothes, curtains, papers, sofas and other items that can catch fire. Always use a wall outlet, never a power strip, and never run the heater’s cord under rugs or carpeting."

Local governments have focused on getting people out of the cold.

In Aurora, the resource center at 13387 E. 19th Place — which offers shelter when temperatures reach 20 degrees or below — has been activated 24/7 through Thursday at least.

The center, which is managed by Mile High Behavioral Healthcare, can serve up to 186 people a night, and the staff will refer families to family-designated shelters, according to city spokesman Michael Brannen.

The city also activated its Aurora Cold Weather Outreach Team, under which groups of police, fire and rescue, mental health and stretch outreach personnel work with homeless people in encampments on cold nights “to encourage them to access shelter,” the spokesman said.

The team can provide transportation to shelters. Additional resources can be found at AuroraGov.org/Homelessness.

In addition to opening warming centers, Denver and Aurora officials promised plows are ready to roll as soon as the snow starts.

Aurora prepared plows with anti-gel fuel additive, Brannen said.

The city's streets division will pre-treat roadways with anti-icing liquids, and workers will keep plows running during shifts changes in an effort to prevent them from freezing up.

Plow drivers have been advised of the wind chill, and the city encouraged them to wear cold weather gear, bring food and water, and limit time outside of scheduled plows, Brannen said.

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has 70 large snowplows, supplemented by a fleet of 36 smaller 4x4 plows. Roads are treated with both a solid and liquid de-icer, according to a Denver spokesperson.

Denver typically does not plow residential streets unless a full deployment of Denver's large plows is required. While the large plows carry de-icer, the smaller vehicles do not.

In Denver, a police spokesperson said officers are ready to help — in whatever way.

"In addition to advising officers to do outreach encouraging folks to seek shelter, we are encouraging our officers and civilian staff who work outside to plan ahead to ensure they have the necessary clothing layers, hats, gloves, etc. to minimize exposed skin and to be extra vigilant to avoid frostbite and hypothermia," the spokesperson said in an email. "Reminders will be shared over the radio to officers on-duty. Tips for avoiding, spotting, and treating frostbite and hypothermia were also shared with staff."

Firefighters, meanwhile, shared their tips and tricks for fighting fires when water freezes almost instantly.

With 500 gallons of water stored in fire trucks at any given time, firefighters have to keep it from freezing during extreme cold. Just like residents are advised to keep a drip of water going in faucets during a deep freeze, when fire rescue workers get to a scene that will keep them there for a long time, the Denver Fire Department uses the pump gear on their trucks that flows water through the hoses to keep it circulating, so the water doesn't turn into ice.

"When we're getting on scene of a fire, we put that rig into pump gear. The same way that you put your car in drive, it just changes the gearing," fire department spokesperson Capt. J.D. Chism said. "So, instead of driving the tires, now it drives the pump."

With extreme cold coming to Denver, the mountains offer some reprieve.

Breckenridge will be 11 degrees warmer than the capital city.

Some ski resorts have already announced closures, though others remain open.

Eldora announced significant closures ahead of tomorrow's bitter cold, and Steamboat Springs Ski Area closed several lifts and some runs due to high winds. Copper Mountain said it will be open.

Vail Resorts could not comment on the status of their four resorts as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Websites for Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Vail, Keystone and Crested Butte appeared to indicate the mountains and resorts will be open, albeit with warnings of dangerous winds during parts of the day.