High winds on Wednesday have caused more than 641 power outages in the Denver metro area, according to Xcel Energy.

As of 6:30 p.m., 44,237 customers in the Denver area were without power. There are 671 current outages reported throughout the state, impacting 45,960 customers, according to the energy company.

The number of residents impacted has declined substantially since the middle of the afternoon where over 56,000 people were without power and officials were addressing 718 outages across the state.

The state's largest outage continued to be in the southwest metro, where 33,507 residents were still without power. Earlier in the day, South Metro Fire Rescue reported at least three power lines were down in the area; however, no injures were reported.

Officials did not give an estimate when power would be restored.