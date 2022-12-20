With sub-zero temperatures set to descend on the metro Denver area later this week, officials and experts urged residents to start preparing for the frigid weather by winterizing exposed pipes, looking out for pets and prioritizing safe travel.

The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasted snow to start falling Wednesday — the first official day of winter — and sub-zero temperatures overnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Dangerously cold wind chills are expected by Wednesday night, some as low as -50 degrees possible over the northeast plains," the NWS tweeted on Monday.

That artic cold will march across Colorado and other states, plunging the country into what potentially could be the coldest time of the season. Texas, for example, is bracing for a polar vortex that could pose another major test for its power grid just 22 months after it was hit by Winter Storm Uri, which plunged the state into darkness and killed 246 people.

Colorado was largely spared from Winter Storm Uri's deadly devastation, although residents here picked up hundreds of millions of dollars in extraordinary fuel costs to pay for the four-day winter freeze in 2021.

To help prepare for the artic blast, officials and experts offered few tips and tricks to keep in mind.

First, while no one ever plans to lose power during a cold spell, residents should, they said.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment suggested gathering batteries, radios, flashlights and portable heaters. Also, residents should consider visiting a "warming center" if their home loses power. The City of Denver will open the Denver Coliseum at 4600 Humboldt St. beginning on Wednesday "for anyone who needs a warm place to stay during the storm."

Meanwhile, Colorado's health and transportation departments encouraged motorists to pack an emergency supply kit, which includes jumper cables, sand, flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water and non-perishable snacks.

Oh, keep the gas tank full or the battery fully charged, they said.

Denver Water also offered suggestions for protecting home pipes: Open cabinet doors to allow warm household air to the pipes and keep attached garage doors closed.

"Find the faucet furthest from where the water enters the house and let it to drip slowly," Denver Water said, adding that allowing water to move through the pipes will reduce the chance of freezing.

Households can save the dripping water for later use, Denver Water said.

If pipes freeze, residents should shut the water off to the house ASAP before attempting to thaw it. For more tips, residents can check www.denverwater.org.

The Colorado Department of Transportation also suggested checking the wear on vehicle tires to make sure they at least have 3/16th of tread. Many tire shops will check tire treads for free, the department said. Residents can find more tips on winter driving at www.cdot.gov.

Xcel Energy offered the following tips for saving money, as house furnaces are expected to struggle to keep the frigid cold at bay: Keep the thermostat to 68 degrees or cooler; open drapes and blinds to maximize direct sunlight heat; run ceiling fans clockwise to push the warm air down; and, keep all interior doors open to maximize warm-air circulation. For more energy-saving tips, customers can visit my.xcelenergy.com.

The Colorado Humane Society volunteered suggestions to protecting pets from the cold. Among them is to keep their coats well-groomed, as matted fur offers little protection; never let them run free outside, especially during a snowstorm; and, keep antifreeze stored safely, as it can be poisonous to dogs or cats.

The group also said owners should never leave their pet alone in a parked car, and, if dogs must stay outside, they must be protected by a dry, draft-free dog house that is large enough to allow them to sit and lie down comfortably but small enough to hold in body heat. They should always have fresh, unfrozen supply of water.

Cats, the group said, should always be kept indoors "for health and safety reasons." For more tips, pet owners can visit www.coloradohumane.org.

The Associated Press contributed in this report.