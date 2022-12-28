Heavy snowfall has blanketed parts of Colorado as a winter storm moves through the state, causing road closures and power outages Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The snowstorm is hitting metro Denver just a few days after a cold spell pummeled Colorado, when an arctic mass moved across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions and causing havoc on roadways and airports.  

Here are the latest snow totals across Colorado as of 10:40 p.m.:

  • Douglas Pass — 17 inches
  • Crescent Village — 14 inches
  • New Castle — 14
  • Genesee — 12.1 inches
  • Skyway — 11 inches
  • Nederland — 9 inches
  • Black Forest — 7.5 inches
  • Evergreen — 6.5 inches
  • Falcon — 6 inches
  • Broomfield — 5.9 inches
  • Littleton — 5.8 inches
  • Erie — 5.5 inches
  • Lafayette — 5.2 inches
  • Peyton — 5 inches
  • Arvada — 3.3 inches
  • Longmont — 3.3 inches
  • Monument — 3 inches
  • Poudre Park — 3 inches
  • Cripple Creek — 2.5 inches
  • Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs — 2 inches
  • Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs — 2 inches
  • Cascade — 2 inches

Road Closures

Multiple roads across Colorado have closed due to safety reasons, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Here are the latest closures:

  • Interstate 70 eastbound is closed between E-470 (3 miles west of Watkins, and U.S. 25 (2 miles west of Limon) 
  • I-70 westbound between C-470 and Exit 259 (1 mile west of Golden) is closed
  • U.S. 6 eastbound between U.S. 40; U.S. 6 and Colorado 93 (11 miles west of Golden) is closed 
  • Colorado 119 northbound is closed between Douglas Mountain Road and Selak Street (Black Hawk)

Drivers should use caution and expect delays.

PHOTOS: Snow blankets neighborhood in south Denver

