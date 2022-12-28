Heavy snowfall has blanketed parts of Colorado as a winter storm moves through the state, causing road closures and power outages Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The snowstorm is hitting metro Denver just a few days after a cold spell pummeled Colorado, when an arctic mass moved across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions and causing havoc on roadways and airports.
Here are the latest snow totals across Colorado as of 10:40 p.m.:
- Douglas Pass — 17 inches
- Crescent Village — 14 inches
- New Castle — 14
- Genesee — 12.1 inches
- Skyway — 11 inches
- Nederland — 9 inches
- Black Forest — 7.5 inches
- Evergreen — 6.5 inches
- Falcon — 6 inches
- Broomfield — 5.9 inches
- Littleton — 5.8 inches
- Erie — 5.5 inches
- Lafayette — 5.2 inches
- Peyton — 5 inches
- Arvada — 3.3 inches
- Longmont — 3.3 inches
- Monument — 3 inches
- Poudre Park — 3 inches
- Cripple Creek — 2.5 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs — 2 inches
- Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs — 2 inches
- Cascade — 2 inches
Careful out there, Denver. pic.twitter.com/bnDT010Wlg— Luige del Puerto (@ldelpuerto) December 29, 2022
Road Closures
Multiple roads across Colorado have closed due to safety reasons, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Here are the latest closures:
- Interstate 70 eastbound is closed between E-470 (3 miles west of Watkins, and U.S. 25 (2 miles west of Limon)
- I-70 westbound between C-470 and Exit 259 (1 mile west of Golden) is closed
- U.S. 6 eastbound between U.S. 40; U.S. 6 and Colorado 93 (11 miles west of Golden) is closed
- Colorado 119 northbound is closed between Douglas Mountain Road and Selak Street (Black Hawk)
Drivers should use caution and expect delays.