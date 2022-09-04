Denver could see temperatures matching or exceeding record highs this week.
The Western United States is experiencing a heat dome, and Denver sits on the edge of it. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s nearly all week.
These are "unseasonably high" temperatures, according to the National Weather Service, all part of a summer that ranks seventh hottest in terms of the number of 90+ degree days. So far this year, Denver has recorded 58 days of 90+ degree days, behind 2020 and 2021 and four other hotter years.
Well above normal temperatures and near record highs are expected over the next several days. Highs will peak in the mid 90s today, with upper 90s likely Labor Day and Tuesday. The heat should continue through at least Thursday.— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 4, 2022
Labor Day's projected high of 97 should fall short of the record high of 101 degrees, which was set in 2020. Tuesday could match the record high of 97, which was also set in 2020.
However, Wednesday and Thursday may break records. The forecasted highs are 96 and 97, respectively, which would break the previous records of 95 and 94. Friday may bring welcome relief, with temps dropping below 90 degrees.
The excessive heat is being felt across the West. All of Nevada and most of California and Utah are under heat advisories or excessive heat warnings. Death Valley in California will see temperatures exceed 120 degrees over the next five days.
The National Weather Service in Boulder has issued a hazardous weather outlook statement regarding the heat coming Denver's way.
"Expect elevated fire weather conditions (Sunday) afternoon across the plains with unseasonably warm temperatures," the alert said. "Low humidities and breezy conditions, the airmass continues to dry so no thunderstorms expected."
The hazardous weather outlook runs through Sept. 11.