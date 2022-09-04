Confluence Park cool-down

People cool off in the waters of the South Platte River and Cherry Creek at Confluence Park in Denver. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s all day this week except for Friday, which will see a high of 88. 

 The Associated Press

Denver could see temperatures matching or exceeding record highs this week.

The Western United States is experiencing a heat dome, and Denver sits on the edge of it. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s nearly all week.

These are "unseasonably high" temperatures, according to the National Weather Service, all part of a summer that ranks seventh hottest in terms of the number of 90+ degree days. So far this year, Denver has recorded 58 days of 90+ degree days, behind 2020 and 2021 and four other hotter years.

Labor Day's projected high of 97 should fall short of the record high of 101 degrees, which was set in 2020. Tuesday could match the record high of 97, which was also set in 2020. 

However, Wednesday and Thursday may break records. The forecasted highs are 96 and 97, respectively, which would break the previous records of 95 and 94. Friday may bring welcome relief, with temps dropping below 90 degrees. 

Labor Day heat

Projected highs for Labor Day in Colorado. 

The excessive heat is being felt across the West. All of Nevada and most of California and Utah are under heat advisories or excessive heat warnings. Death Valley in California will see temperatures exceed 120 degrees over the next five days. 

The National Weather Service in Boulder has issued a hazardous weather outlook statement regarding the heat coming Denver's way. 

"Expect elevated fire weather conditions (Sunday) afternoon across the plains with unseasonably warm temperatures," the alert said. "Low humidities and breezy conditions, the airmass continues to dry so no thunderstorms expected."

The hazardous weather outlook runs through Sept. 11. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.