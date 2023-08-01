Monsoonal rains that fell around Colorado from mid-day July 31 into early morning Aug. 1, added up to some impressive totals.

Northern Colorado saw the highest rainfall totals — over two inches around the city and surrounding plains — as flooding affected Wellington and Fort Collins in Larimer County.

Farther south places around the Castle Rock area in central Douglas County received two plus inches of rainfall.

Here's are some rainfall totals from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) around the state:

Wellington 1.8 NE - 4.40

Fort Collins 2.4 N - 3.32

Castle Rock 3.9 SSE - 3.13

Castle Rock 3.7 W - 2.68

Fort Collins 2.5 NW - 2.54

Castle Pines 3.7 N - 2.47

Fort Collins 1.7 SE - 2.17

Fort Collings 4.9 N - 2.11

Lone Tree 0.6 SSE - 2.09

Colorado Springs 7 NNE - 1.98

Castle Rock 0.8 WNW - 1.97

Sedalia 3.5 SSE - 1.77

Manitou Springs 1.2 ESE - 1.75

Colorado Springs 10 NNE - 1.59

Elizabeth 4.1 NW - 1.44

Black Forest 6 WNW - 1.39

Franktown 3.5 NW - 1.17

Lakewood 1.7 SW - 1.14

Nederland 3.7 ENE - 1.12

Iliff 8.9 NE - 1.05

Niwot 2.2 SW - 1.01

Silverthorne 2.1 WSW - 0.91

The Colorado mountains saw less than the Front Range corridor, but more rounds of storms are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday around Colorado.