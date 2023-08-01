Monsoonal rains that fell around Colorado from mid-day July 31 into early morning Aug. 1, added up to some impressive totals.

Northern Colorado saw the highest rainfall totals — over two inches around the city and surrounding plains — as flooding affected Wellington and Fort Collins in Larimer County.

Farther south places around the Castle Rock area in central Douglas County received two plus inches of rainfall.

Here's are some rainfall totals from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) around the state:

Wellington 1.8 NE - 4.40 inches

Castle Rock 3.9 NW - 4.22 inches

Wellington 0.6 SSE - 3.86 inches

Fort Collins 2.4 N - 3.32 inches

Castle Rock 3.9 SSE - 3.13 inches

Castle Rock 3.7 W - 2.68 inches

Fort Collins 2.5 NW - 2.54 inches

Castle Pines 3.7 N - 2.47 inches

Meeker 1.9 WSW - 2.40 inches

Fort Collins 1.7 SE - 2.30 inches

Colorado Springs 5.8 NNW - 2.29 inches

Fort Collings 4.9 N - 2.11 inches

Lone Tree 0.6 SSE - 2.09 inches

Colorado Springs 7 NNE - 1.98 inches

Castle Rock 0.8 WNW - 1.97 inches

Sedalia 3.5 SSE - 1.77 inches

Manitou Springs 1.2 ESE - 1.75 inches

Colorado Springs 10 NNE - 1.59 inches

Elizabeth 4.1 NW - 1.44 inches

Black Forest 6 WNW - 1.39 inches

Boulder S 4.4 - 1.35 inches

Denver 11 SSW - 1.31 inches

Franktown 3.5 NW - 1.17 inches

Lakewood 1.7 SW - 1.14 inches

Nederland 3.7 ENE - 1.12 inches

Iliff 8.9 NE - 1.05 inches

Niwot 2.2 SW - 1.01 inches

Silverthorne 2.1 WSW - 0.91 inches

The Colorado mountains saw less than the Front Range corridor, but more rounds of storms are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday around Colorado.