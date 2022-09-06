The high temperature in Denver on Tuesday reached 98 degrees according to the National Weather Service. This broke a record set in 2020 when the high reached 97. Temperatures got so hot, the National Weather Service in Boulder issued a heat advisory for much of the front range. The alert will also extend to tomorrow.
In addition, an air quality alert was issued for the Denver-Boulder metro area. The alert highlighted hot, dry and occasionally smoky weather conditions that will cause air quality to become "unhealthy for sensitive groups."
The high temperatures and heat advisory come amid a heat wave that is making its way through the West. The high in Death Valley reached 124 degrees and Salt Lake City sat at 104 at the time of this report. Salt Lake City broke a record Monday when it recorded a high of 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
🟧A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the metro area suburbs of Denver below 6,000 foot elevation, Fort Collins, Boulder, and Greeley.— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 6, 2022
✅Practice heat safety with taking frequent breaks, drinking water, and NEVER leave pets or children in a vehicle. #COwx pic.twitter.com/nIVeGGZs26
While heat in Denver is expected to remain under 100 degrees through this week, it will get uncomfortably close to that mark. Wednesday's high is expected to be 97, with Thursday reaching 98.
The extreme highs in temperature caused Denver Parks and Recreation to open all currently operating recreation centers to the public free of charge during normal business hours. The rec centers will serve as cooling stations. Parks and rec officials also urged residents to use public libraries "as an indoor reprieve from the heat."
There are several exclusions from the list of libraries open to the public. The Central Library, Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library and Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library are not included in the libraries open as "cooling stations."
An air conditioner failure saw the Denver Fire Department called to Columbine Elementary to help students and teachers alike cool down.
"Fun was had by all," a tweet reads.
#Heatwave2022 has some unintended side effects. With the A/C at Columbine Elementary not working #denverfiredepartment crews helped cool down some of the kids at the schools request! Fun was had by all. pic.twitter.com/3byQ3tqQA4— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) September 6, 2022
The extreme weather has sparked concern of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke, which can be fatal. Due to the extreme heat, Denver's health department advised residents to stay in air conditioned homes, drink more water than usual and avoid using stoves or ovens to cook.
The best way to cool off is by taking cool showers or baths. Fans won't do the trick.
Residents are also asked to call 911 if they notice a pet inside a hot vehicle. Temperatures in cars can rapidly exceed the outside air, which can be dangerous for humans and animals.
Some reprieve is expected Friday with a high near 81. Weekend temperatures will continue to fall, with Saturday expected to see highs in the mid-60s with rain.