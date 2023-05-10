Severe weather and heavy rain is expected in the Denver area, with the storm system expected to ramp up Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for most all Colorado counties in the north east area of the state, including Denver, Douglas, Arapahoe and Adams. The watch lasts until 10 p.m.

At 2:56 p.m., the NWS Boulder office tweeted that a tornado warning for Castle Pines, Lone Tree and Louviers was in effect until 3:30 p.m.

The warning stated that "At 2:55 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Sprucewood, or 25 miles south of Denver, moving northeast at 35 mph."

Most of the foothills and plains areas are expected to see heavy rain Wednesday afternoon and evening through Thursday night, according to Zach Hiris, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The Denver metro area and eastern plains are also at "enhanced risk" of severe weather, meaning there is potential for a few tornados, large hail and damaging winds, Hiris said.

The greatest threat for severe weather is going to be just northeast of the Denver area, Hiris said. Currently, the NWS expects the storms to ramp up between about 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and lasting into the evening.

Hiris provided the following tips for mitigating property damage from severe weather.

Hail: People can avoid damage to vehicles by parking them under a structure or in a garage or getting hail pads to put on top of vehicles.

Damaging winds: Make sure things that can blow around, such as patio furniture, trash cans and other large outdoor items, are stored away to protect the items and other people and property.

Tornadoes: Find a sturdy shelter or indoor room of a building on the lowest level of the building

Any severe weather: Have multiple ways of getting information. In the case of a severe thunderstorm, flash flood or tornado warning, it is good to have options for getting those warnings in order to take appropriate action.

Have a plan. An important part of responding to weather disasters is preparedness. If and when the event happens, having a plan helps people take the right safety precautions.

Weather, particularly severe weather, can impact travel as well.

Denver International Airport (DIA) was put on a ground delay by the Federal Aviation Administration at 2 p.m. Wednesday due to thunderstorms.

This ground delay came after a second delay earlier Wednesday due to low visibility that was lifted at 10 a.m.

The hold has had a ripple effect on flights throughout the day.

As of 2:10 p.m., 261 flights were delayed into and out of DIA and 86 flights were cancelled into and out of DIA.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline for up-to-date flight information.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has a page of tips for driving in various weather conditions. They include: