Wednesday's winter storm caused delays, some cancellations, road closures statewide and messy streets throughout metro Denver.

But Denverites appear better prepared, particularly following a harsh January of snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

“Our big plows have been out since around 1:00 a.m. (Wednesday) addressing the main streets, with drivers running their routes and dropping deicer as needed,” said Nancy Kuhn, a spokesperson for Denver's Department of Transportation & Infrastructure, in an email statement. “We’ll continue that round the clock coverage tonight and overnight into tomorrow.”

Most schools and businesses deployed delayed starts late Tuesday and early Wednesday, so rush hour seemed mild but slow.

The Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation reported I-70 closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon about 5 p.m. Wednesday but reported no of injuries.

U.S. Highway 40 from Dinosaur to Craig remained closed much of the day.

Denver International Airport experienced 735 flight delays and about 167 cancellations by 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to FlightAware.com.

Southwest Airlines canceled 123 flights Wednesday, about 25% of its total, as well as faced 88 delays.

"Our proactive plan to mitigate impacts to our operation from Winter Storm Nova’s effects has performed as expected," Southwest Airlines spokesperson Chris Perry said. "We have not experienced any residual effects, outside of the schedule adjustments we implemented at DEN and other in airports in Colorado where we operate."

Kuhn said the Denver residential street plowing plan worked well.

“Our residential plow drivers worked a 12-hour shift from 3:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.," she said in a statement. “They were able to complete their routes, making 1-2 passes down the side streets, and a handful of volunteer residential plow drivers will be on duty for a few more hours in case they’re needed."

Kuhn added: "Temps are going to remain low, so slicks spots are possible, and we ask people to continue to drive slowly and carefully, particularly when approaching intersections and using their brakes."

The forecast for Wednesday calls for continued low temperatures, but no snow, according to the National Weather Service.