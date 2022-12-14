121422-dg-news-i70Closed01.JPG

Semis line the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 70 just west of Powhaton Road on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. Blizzard-like conditions caused the Colorado Department of Transportation to close eastbound I-70 from E470 to the Kansas State Line. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 TIMOTHY HURST/THE DENVER GAZETTE

A large swath of eastern Colorado is snowed under Wednesday after a mid-December blizzard dropped as much as 12 inches.

Gusty winds and heavy snow also whipped areas just east of Denver International Airport. Cities and towns in southeastern Colorado like La Junta, Las Animas and Rocky Ford received more than six inches.

The mountains of Colorado also received several inches of snow, with some higher elevations along and north of Interstate 70 getting over a foot of accumulation.

Blizzard snow totals

Snow totals as reported by the National Weather Service from a December 2022 blizzard that hit eastern Colorado and parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Wyoming.

The official National Weather Service weather station at Denver International Airport reported approximately two inches.

Here are some Colorado snow totals for the December storm, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Burdett - 12 inches
  • Iliff - 10 inches
  • Skyway - 10 inches
  • Stoner - 10 inches
  • Coal Bank Pass - 9 inches
  • Steamboat Springs - 8.2 inches
  • La Junta - 7.3 inches
  • Sidney, Neb. - 7 inches
  • Las Animas - 6.5 inches
  • Red Mountain Pass - 6.5 inches
  • Pitkin - 6 inches
  • Rocky Ford - 6 inches
  • Redstone - 5.1 inches
  • Strasburg - 5 inches
  • Oak Creek - 5 inches
  • Elizabeth - 4.8 inches
  • Vallecito - 4.5 inches
  • Mancos - 4.5 inches
  • Hayden - 4 inches
  • Glenwood Springs - 4 inches
  • Durango - 3.9 inches
  • Bennett - 3.5 inches
  • Laramie, Wyo. - 3.5 inches
  • Silverton - 3.5 inches
  • Wray - 3 inches
  • Calhan - 3 inches
  • Meeker - 3 inches
  • Pagosa Springs - 3 inches
  • Crested Butte - 3 inches
  • Craig - 2.8 inches
  • Holyoke - 2.5 inches
  • Brush - 2.5 inches
  • Limon - 2.5 inches
  • Kremmling - 2.5 inches
  • Ouray - 2.5 inches
  • Creede - 2.5 inches
  • Vail - 2.4 inches
  • Yuma - 2.3 inches
  • The Pinery - 2.3 inches
  • Ridgway - 2 inches
  • Denver International Airport - 2 inches
  • Montrose - 1.5 inches
  • Cortez - 1.4 inches
  • Fraser - 1.3 inches
  • Buckley Space Force Base - 1.2 inches
  • Florissant - 1.1 inches
  • Lamar - 1 inch
  • Silverthorne - 1 inch
  • Castle Rock - 0.8 inch

