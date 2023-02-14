A winter storm approaching Colorado is expected to bring measurable snowfall to northern Colorado, including some southern metro-Denver suburbs.

The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a winter storm warning for western Douglas County, Jefferson, Gilpin, Clear Creek and northeast Park counties, calling for 5-10 inches of snow for the southern Front Range foothills and Castle Rock regions.

Snowfall will intensify late-afternoon Tuesday with heavier snowfall falling overnight.

Travel impacts are rated at "medium" with blowing snow and snow-covered roads expected, according to the National Weather Service. There is high confidence travel will be impacted southeast of Denver/Interstate 70 and the Interstate 25 corridor south of Denver, the agency reports.

High winds and blowing snow could create poor visibility for drivers, CDOT said.

CDOT plans to have crews initially focused on clearing interstates and the most heavily traveled routes. Once the storm tapers off, they'll plow secondary routes maintained by the state.

Denver Office of Transportation and Infrastructure plans to deploy big plows onto main streets once snow begins to accumulate.

Residential plows are scheduled to work a 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift in Denver on Wednesday, DOTI said.

The residential plows make a single pass down the center of each side street, officials said.

"The small plows do not bring streets to bare pavement but can be helpful in creating a path to the main streets and preventing deep ice ruts from forming," DOTI said in a news release. "The residential plows do not carry deicer."

Denver residents are advised to plan ahead and give themselves extra time to travel across Denver on Wednesday.

Denver International Airport has measured 36.9 inches of snow for winter 2022-23. For contrast, Golden Gate Canyon State Park west of Denver, has recorded 87.5 inches of snow.