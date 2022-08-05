A 145-year-old record crumbled on Friday as temperatures rose into the triple-digits in Denver.
Temperatures rose into triple digits around 2 p.m., breaking the previous record of 99 degrees set in 1877. The temperature eclipsed at 101 around 2:30 p.m., which is 12 degrees higher than the daily average, said Bob Koopmeiners, a metrologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Friday's record marked the fifth time a record was broken so far this year. It was also the fifth time Denver recorded triple digit conditions, which is 13 days less than the "hottest summer" on record in 2012, Koopmeiners said.
Additionally, Friday marked the 43 day of conditions at or above 90 degrees and is 32 days behind the record set in 2020.
Conditions across the metro will cool down in the coming days as current high's are forecasted to be around 90 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday, according to the weather service.