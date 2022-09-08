Denver has done it again: The high reached 99 degrees at Denver International Airport on Thursday, smashing the previous record high for Sept. 8 of 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday's record is 17 degrees above the 30-year average of 82 and marks the third day in a row of record highs for the Mile High City.
The sweltering temperature prompted heat advisories and air quality alerts from the National Weather Service in Boulder.
We've gathered all of the data from yesterday. Here are the sites in northeast and north central Colorado that broke or tied their daily record highs yesterday. Many more records will fall today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/cMb9A3KjTn— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 8, 2022
Denver announced plans to assist with the heat by opening "cooling stations" on Wednesday and Thursday and a number of schools let out early for lack of air conditioning. The highs come as the Denver metro area sits on the edge of a heat dome that caused scorching temperatures across the West.
Friday and the weekend will bring welcome relief, as highs are not expected to exceed 70 until Sunday. Friday will see a high of 68, while Saturday will see a high near 63.
It is HOT! But do not fret, there is a cooldown on the horizon. Much cooler temperatures will move south behind a cold front early Friday extending into Saturday. Whoop whoop 🙌 #cowx pic.twitter.com/XaxyIsXOrA— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 8, 2022
There is a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Friday sees a continued 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms before noon and Saturday will see a 50% chance for precipitation.