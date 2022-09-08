Denver has done it again: The high reached 99 degrees at Denver International Airport on Thursday, smashing the previous record high for Sept. 8 of 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. 

Thursday's record is 17 degrees above the 30-year average of 82 and marks the third day in a row of record highs for the Mile High City.

The sweltering temperature prompted heat advisories and air quality alerts from the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Denver announced plans to assist with the heat by opening "cooling stations" on Wednesday and Thursday and a number of schools let out early for lack of air conditioning. The highs come as the Denver metro area sits on the edge of a heat dome that caused scorching temperatures across the West.

Friday and the weekend will bring welcome relief, as highs are not expected to exceed 70 until Sunday. Friday will see a high of 68, while Saturday will see a high near 63. 

There is a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Friday sees a continued 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms before noon and Saturday will see a 50% chance for precipitation. 

