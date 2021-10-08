Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will close Friday night due to impending winter-like conditions.
The road will close at 5:30 p.m. at Many Parks Curve on the east side of the park and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side. However, depending on the weather, the road could close earlier, park officials said.
Park officials will reevaluate conditions on Saturday morning and could either lift or extend the closures, officials said.
Forecasts predict several inches of rain to fall above 11,000 feet beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the teens overnight and slightly rise into the low 20s on Saturday, said David Barjenbruch, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Trail Ridge Road has closed several times so far this fall due to weather conditions.
For updates on Trail Ridge Road, call 970-586-1222.