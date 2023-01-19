A large snowstorm rolled through metro Denver and northern Colorado has causing several school closures Wednesday across the state and canceled over 290 Denver International Airport flights.
Snowfall ended in Denver around 3 p.m., and brought 2 to 4 additional inches of new snow, according to the National Weather Service.
-Click or tap here for statewide traffic conditions
#CDOT #News: Upcoming #winter storm will cause difficult travel conditions and closures— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 17, 2023
📰https://t.co/jjobJPDw3b#CDOT crews remain ready for storm that will bring a surge of heavy snow to the region through Tuesday, 1/17/23.#KnowBeforeYouGo #cowx pic.twitter.com/juukEGBiBO
Live updates
6:10 a.m.:
The following highways are still closed due to adverse conditions or crashes:
- I-70 both directions from Denver to Kansas
- I-76 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska
- US 6 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska
- US-36 both directions from Airpark Road (Mile 76) to Kansas
- US 40/US 287 both directions from Limon to Kansas
- US 385 both directions from Julesburg to Nebraska
- CO 11 both directions from CO 138 to Nebraska
- CO 23 both directions from US-385 to Nebraska
- CO 55 both direction from CO 138 to mile post 5.5
- CO 59 both directions from I-76 to Yuma
- CO 61 both directions from Otis to Sterling
- CO 71 both directions from Last Chance to Brush
- CO 86 both directions from Elizabeth to I-70
- CO 113 both directions from CO 138 to Nebraska
- US 138 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska
Mountains and Southwest Colorado Closures
- US 550 Silverton to Ouray (Red Mountain pass)
- CO 139 Douglas Pass (MP 30-39)
Flightaware is reporting 64 flight delays with 12 cancelations at Denver International Airport. It is advised to call your airline for information on possible delays or cancelations before departing for DIA Thursday morning.
3:30 p.m.
Heavy traffic reported on Interstate 70 eastbound between CO 9 (Silverthorne) and C-470 (1 mile west of Golden), according to CDOT. Travel impacts are possible and drivers should expect up to 90 minutes of travel time.
3:15 p.m.
The city of Denver has opened a warming and overnight shelter, according to a new release. Those in need of a warm place to stay are encouraged to go to the McNichols Civic Center Building located at 144 W. Colfax Avenue. It will be open 24-hours a day until 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
For families experiencing homelessness that need a warm place to stay, call 303-356-3377 for additional sheltering options.
The public can also access all operating Denver rec centers during normal business hours on Thursday, Jan. 19. Each center will have an open area with access to drinking water and places to sit.
2:20 p.m.
390 flights were delayed and 297 flights were canceled to and from Denver International Airport, according to FlightAware.
I-70 from Airpark to Kansas is closed in both directions due to a crash involving nine semis and 12 passenger vehicles, according to Colorado State Patrol. No injuries have been reported.
12 p.m.:
The right lane of I-70 westbound is closed between Exit 259: Golden and Exit 256: Lookout Mountain due to a crash.
No traffic-related serious injuries or fatalities have been reported to CDOT as of noon Wednesday, CDOT spokesperson Matthew Inzeo said.
CDOT has reported:
- 12 significant lane blockage incidents, meaning lanes were blocked for over 30 minutes, in the Denver metro area
- Two major incidents involving commercial vehicles at I-25 and US 34
- One jackknifed semi at I-25 and Larkspur
- 103 minor incidents, including spinouts, stuck vehicles and crashes, with motor assist and calls for safety patrol
- Excessive speed throughout the morning commute
11:20 a.m.:
I-70 eastbound is closed between Exit 176: Vail and Exit 180: East Vail due to a crash.
10:50 a.m.:
I-25 southbound is closed at US 34 due to a crash. COtrip is reporting an expected 11-minute delay.
US 36 is reopened at Cherryvale Road.
10 a.m.:
The right lane is closed on I-25 northbound between Exit 221: 104th Avenue and Exit 223: 120th Avenue due to a crash.
The left lane is closed on US 36 westbound at Cherryvale Road due to a crash.
8:50 a.m.:
I-70 westbound between Exit 216: Loveland Pass and Exit 205: Silverthorne has been reopened to traffic.
8:30 a.m.:
I-25 southbound between Exit 207A: Lincoln Street and Exit 206: Downing Street (Denver) at Mile Point 205.9 Lane(s) have reopened to traffic.
8:23 a.m.:
I-25 southbound has reopened at Exit 173: Spruce Mountain Road (8 miles south of the Castle Rock exit) at Mile Point 172.35.
8:20 a.m.:
Arapahoe County offices will operate on a delayed start schedule Wednesday, Jan. 18 with offices opening at 10 a.m. due to heavy snow in the area.
7:55 a.m.:
I-25 southbound remains closed at Exit 173: Spruce Mountain Road (8 miles south of the Castle Rock exit) at Mile Point 172.35. Road closed expect delays due to safety concerns.
7:15 a.m.:
As of 6 a.m., Wednesday, 262 flights were canceled at DIA and 36 flights were delayed on Wednesday at DIA, according to FlightAware.
DIA advises all passengers to contact their airline to check their flight status before going to the airport, and to plan extra time for traveling to the airport.
6:24 a.m.: The following highways are closed due to adverse conditions:
- I-76 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska
- US 385 both directions from Julesburg to Nebraska
- US 138 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska
- US 6 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska
- CO 11 From CO 138 to Nebraska
- CO 59 both directions from I-76 to Yuma
- CO 52 both directions from New Raymer to Fort Morgan
- CO 23 both directions from US-385 to Nebraska
- CO 14 both directions from Ault to Sterling
- US 550 Purgatory to Ouray (Red Mountain, Molas and Coal Bank passes)
- US 160 Wolf Creek Pass
- All Southbound lanes of I-25 are blocked due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer at US 34. All traffic exiting US-34. Seek alternate route.
11:30 p.m.: State offices throughout Colorado will be closed Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions, according to a release from the office of Gov. Jared Polis.
11 p.m.: Drivers should anticipate difficult driving conditions tonight going into Wednesday. Travel between midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday will be majorly impacted around Denver Metro, Fort Collins, Northeast Plains and Palmer Divide, according to the weather service.
Drivers should use caution, slow down and prep for emergencies by packing a winter survival kit in their vehicle.
10:30 p.m.: Over 200 flights in and out of DIA have been delayed. According to Flightaware, 238 flights have been delayed and 179 flights have been canceled. There are already 259 flight cancellations for Wednesday and 32 delays.
9:30 p.m.: Jefferson County School District announced schools will be closed Wednesday.
Westbound I-70 reopened just before 6 p.m. in Glenwood Canyon after multi-vehicle crash.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday: Several school districts have announced closures in the Metro Denver-area. Here are the latest closings:
- Denver Public Schools: Closed
- Douglas County School District: Closed, no preschool or BASE programs
- Cherry Creek School District: Closed, all before and after programs canceled
- Aurora Public Schools: Closed, Pickens Technical College closed. No day or evening activities
- Adams 12: Closed, all scheduled activities canceled.
- Adams 14: Closed
- 27J: Closed
- Littleton Public Schools: Closed
- Jefferson Public Schools: Closed
- Greeley-Evans School District 6: Closed
- Denver Christian School: Closed
- Boulder Valley School Districts: Closed
- Colorado High School Charter: Closed
- Englewood School: Closed
- Westminster Public Schools: Closed
6:30 p.m. Tuesday: According to the weather service, Denver is expected to get between 6.5 to 11.5 inches of snow through Wednesday evening. Boulder could get 6.1 to 11.9 inches of snow.
Here are more snowfall forecasts across northern and western Colorado:
- Denver: 6.5 to 11.5 inches
- Boulder: 6.1 to 11.9 inches
- Fort Collins: 5.7 to 11.7 inches
- Greeley: 6.4 to 11.6 inches
- Estes Park: 2.2 to 9.2 inches
- Fort Morgan: 6.6 to 13 inches
- Vail: 3.8 to 11 inches
- Breckenridge: 2.6 to 7.9 inches
- Aspen: 2.1 to 10.1 inches
- Walden: 0.9 to 4.5 inches
5 p.m. Tuesday: The number of canceled and delayed flights at DIA has increased. There are now 178 canceled flights and 140 delayed flights at DIA.
4:30 p.m. Tuesday: Latest snowfall reports across Colorado, according to the National Weather Service:
- Wolf Creek Pass: 36 inches
- Coal Bank Pass: 18 inches
- Rockwood: 15.2 inches
- Molas Pass: 12 inches
- Red Mountain Pass: 8 inches
- Mount Crested Butte: 8 inches
- Pagosa Springs: 7 inches
- Ouray: 6.8 inches
- Monarch Pass: 6 inches
- Durango: 4.9 inches
- Telluride: 4.5 inches
3:24 p.m. Tuesday: Over 120 flights are delayed at Denver International Airport. Just before 3:30 p.m., DIA delayed 126 flights and canceled another 178. 16 percent of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled and 29% of Frontier flights.
1:48 p.m. Tuesday: Westbound Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon after a multi-vehicle crash. The closure is expected to last until at least Tuesday evening.
10:50 a.m. Tuesday: Colorado State Patrol is asking the public across the state to avoid travel Wednesday in wake of snow expected Tuesday night.
If travel is unavoidable on Wednesday, CSP has provided some helpful tips to ensure your vehicle is properly equipped for the storm.
. Ensure tires are up to the task with a minimum tread depth of 3/16”
. Refill washer fluid
. Check windshield wipers, and replace if needed
. Check to ensure all vehicle’s systems are functioning properly
. Hybrid and electric cars should be charged over night as colder temperatures drain the battery
. Drive slowly
. Scrape all windows of ice and remove all snow from your vehicle
. Check weather throughout your route and be prepared for changing conditions
CSP troopers suggest travelers to take ‘necessary precautions’ in cases of being stranded.
. Stay with your stranded vehicle, and place bright markers on the vehicle’s windshield or antenna
. Bring extra warm clothing, snow boots, and blankets, along with food and water in the event you are stranded for a significant period
. Carry a portable charger and charging bank to ensure ability to call for help
If traveling Wednesday, stay alert for first responders working in these adverse conditions, along with stranded motorist, CSP said in a press release.