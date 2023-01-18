A large snowstorm rolling through Denver and northern Colorado has caused several school closures across the state and over 170 Denver International Airport flight cancellations Tuesday. Freezing temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night and travel could become hazardous.
-Click or tap here for statewide traffic conditions
Live updates
7:55 a.m.:
I-25 southbound remains closed at Exit 173: Spruce Mountain Road (8 miles south of the Castle Rock exit) at Mile Point 172.35. Road closed expect delays due to safety concerns.
7:15 a.m.:
As of 6 a.m., Wednesday, 262 flights were canceled at DIA and 36 flights were delayed on Wednesday at DIA, according to FlightAware.
DIA advises all passengers to contact their airline to check their flight status before going to the airport, and to plan extra time for traveling to the airport.
6:24 a.m.: The following highways are closed due to adverse conditions:
- I-76 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska
- US 385 both directions from Julesburg to Nebraska
- US 138 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska
- US 6 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska
- CO 11 From CO 138 to Nebraska
- CO 59 both directions from I-76 to Yuma
- CO 52 both directions from New Raymer to Fort Morgan
- CO 23 both directions from US-385 to Nebraska
- CO 14 both directions from Ault to Sterling
- US 550 Purgatory to Ouray (Red Mountain, Molas and Coal Bank passes)
- US 160 Wolf Creek Pass
- All Southbound lanes of I-25 are blocked due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer at US 34. All traffic exiting US-34. Seek alternate route.
11:30 p.m.: State offices throughout Colorado will be closed Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions, according to a release from the office of Gov. Jared Polis.
11 p.m.: Drivers should anticipate difficult driving conditions tonight going into Wednesday. Travel between midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday will be majorly impacted around Denver Metro, Fort Collins, Northeast Plains and Palmer Divide, according to the weather service.
Drivers should use caution, slow down and prep for emergencies by packing a winter survival kit in their vehicle.
10:30 p.m.: Over 200 flights in and out of DIA have been delayed. According to Flightaware, 238 flights have been delayed and 179 flights have been canceled. There are already 259 flight cancellations for Wednesday and 32 delays.
9:30 p.m.: Jefferson County School District announced schools will be closed Wednesday.
Westbound I-70 reopened just before 6 p.m. in Glenwood Canyon after multi-vehicle crash.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday: Several school districts have announced closures in the Metro Denver-area. Here are the latest closings:
- Denver Public Schools: Closed
- Douglas County School District: Closed, no preschool or BASE programs
- Cherry Creek School District: Closed, all before and after programs canceled
- Aurora Public Schools: Closed, Pickens Technical College closed. No day or evening activities
- Adams 12: Closed, all scheduled activities canceled.
- Adams 14: Closed
- 27J: Closed
- Littleton Public Schools: Closed
- Jefferson Public Schools: Closed
- Greeley-Evans School District 6: Closed
- Denver Christian School: Closed
- Boulder Valley School Districts: Closed
- Colorado High School Charter: Closed
- Englewood School: Closed
- Westminster Public Schools: Closed
6:30 p.m. Tuesday: According to the weather service, Denver is expected to get between 6.5 to 11.5 inches of snow through Wednesday evening. Boulder could get 6.1 to 11.9 inches of snow.
Here are more snowfall forecasts across northern and western Colorado:
- Denver: 6.5 to 11.5 inches
- Boulder: 6.1 to 11.9 inches
- Fort Collins: 5.7 to 11.7 inches
- Greeley: 6.4 to 11.6 inches
- Estes Park: 2.2 to 9.2 inches
- Fort Morgan: 6.6 to 13 inches
- Vail: 3.8 to 11 inches
- Breckenridge: 2.6 to 7.9 inches
- Aspen: 2.1 to 10.1 inches
- Walden: 0.9 to 4.5 inches
5 p.m. Tuesday: The number of canceled and delayed flights at DIA has increased. There are now 178 canceled flights and 140 delayed flights at DIA.
4:30 p.m. Tuesday: Latest snowfall reports across Colorado, according to the National Weather Service:
- Wolf Creek Pass: 36 inches
- Coal Bank Pass: 18 inches
- Rockwood: 15.2 inches
- Molas Pass: 12 inches
- Red Mountain Pass: 8 inches
- Mount Crested Butte: 8 inches
- Pagosa Springs: 7 inches
- Ouray: 6.8 inches
- Monarch Pass: 6 inches
- Durango: 4.9 inches
- Telluride: 4.5 inches
3:24 p.m. Tuesday: Over 120 flights are delayed at Denver International Airport. Just before 3:30 p.m., DIA delayed 126 flights and canceled another 178. 16 percent of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled and 29% of Frontier flights.
1:48 p.m. Tuesday: Westbound Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon after a multi-vehicle crash. The closure is expected to last until at least Tuesday evening.
10:50 a.m. Tuesday: Colorado State Patrol is asking the public across the state to avoid travel Wednesday in wake of snow expected Tuesday night.
If travel is unavoidable on Wednesday, CSP has provided some helpful tips to ensure your vehicle is properly equipped for the storm.
. Ensure tires are up to the task with a minimum tread depth of 3/16”
. Refill washer fluid
. Check windshield wipers, and replace if needed
. Check to ensure all vehicle’s systems are functioning properly
. Hybrid and electric cars should be charged over night as colder temperatures drain the battery
. Drive slowly
. Scrape all windows of ice and remove all snow from your vehicle
. Check weather throughout your route and be prepared for changing conditions
CSP troopers suggest travelers to take ‘necessary precautions’ in cases of being stranded.
. Stay with your stranded vehicle, and place bright markers on the vehicle’s windshield or antenna
. Bring extra warm clothing, snow boots, and blankets, along with food and water in the event you are stranded for a significant period
. Carry a portable charger and charging bank to ensure ability to call for help
If traveling Wednesday, stay alert for first responders working in these adverse conditions, along with stranded motorist, CSP said in a press release.