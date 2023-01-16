A winter storm is expected to move through northeast Colorado Tuesday continuing into Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Heavy snow of up to 11 inches is possible for north central and northeast Colorado cities as a storm moves through the state. The heaviest snow is favored over the plains east and southeast of Denver beginning Tuesday night.
A winter storm warning will take effect 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph east of Interstate 25 with blowing and drifting snow is expected, the weather service said.
Driver should anticipate difficulty traveling and the hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
Those traveling should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.